Northeast Investment Management Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $188.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,401. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $188.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

