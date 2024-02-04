Northeast Investment Management Purchases 927 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,636 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.7% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $29,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META traded up $80.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $474.99. The stock had a trading volume of 84,707,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,505,034. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $358.32 and a 200 day moving average of $326.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $485.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on META. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.03.

View Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 940,024 shares of company stock valued at $329,012,861 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.