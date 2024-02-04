Northeast Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 1.4% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $23,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.8 %

Blackstone stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.36. 3,320,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,573. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

