Northeast Investment Management Sells 2,843 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Northeast Investment Management cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 1.9% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $32,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,913,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,054. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $225.38.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMT

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.