Northeast Investment Management Sells 28,673 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Northeast Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,673 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,569,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,340,133. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

