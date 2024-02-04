Northeast Investment Management Sells 2,956 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,518 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.2% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $100.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,966,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.80 and its 200-day moving average is $104.62. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.42. The company has a market capitalization of $153.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

