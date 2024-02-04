Northeast Investment Management Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,870,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,196. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $172.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.