NOV (NYSE:NOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.10 EPS

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. NOV updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
NOV Price Performance
Shares of NOV opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. NOV has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.39.
NOV Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark lowered shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.73.
Get Our Latest Analysis on NOV
About NOV
NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NOV
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.