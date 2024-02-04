NOV (NYSE:NOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.10 EPS

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. NOV updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NOV opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. NOV has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NOV in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 1,306.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark lowered shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOV

About NOV

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.