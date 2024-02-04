NOV (NYSE:NOV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10, RTT News reports. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. NOV updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NOV Trading Down 11.2 %

NOV opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. NOV has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NOV by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NOV by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

