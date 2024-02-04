NOV (NYSE:NOV) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price target on NOV and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark lowered NOV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.73.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NOV will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 7.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,090 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of NOV by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,314,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,018,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,995,000 after purchasing an additional 86,431 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 975.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,309,402 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,604 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

