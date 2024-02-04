Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 77.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,665 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 2.0% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after buying an additional 11,727,507 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,435,000 after buying an additional 3,551,104 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,675,000 after buying an additional 3,246,806 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000,000 after buying an additional 3,061,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.8 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.70. 5,137,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.72.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

