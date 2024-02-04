Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.43.

Nucor Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $183.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.93. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $190.96. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

