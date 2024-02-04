Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Trading Up 0.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $13.32. 25,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 15,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 125.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 37,378 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 150.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 15.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. 12.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

