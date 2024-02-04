Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Trading Up 0.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $13.32. 25,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 15,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Up 0.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
