Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.56

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and traded as low as $7.48. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 93,307 shares traded.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 547.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29,499 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 57,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 331.0% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 177,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 136,612 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.