Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.56

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and traded as low as $7.48. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 93,307 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%.
About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
