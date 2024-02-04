NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Holdings Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 66.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 13.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,684 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 77.5% in the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $214.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $238.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.96.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

