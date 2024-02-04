NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stake Decreased by Westwood Wealth Management

Westwood Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,005 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 1.1% of Westwood Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.96.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,136,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,836. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $238.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.78 and its 200-day moving average is $205.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

