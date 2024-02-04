OMG Network (OMG) Market Capitalization Tops $88.00 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $88.00 million and $8.14 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001463 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00083122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00030315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00021160 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001262 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.