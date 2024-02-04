On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,018 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ON were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ON in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON by 75.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ON by 816.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of ON by 151.6% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of ON by 34.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

NYSE:ONON opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 98.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.31 million. ON had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

