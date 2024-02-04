ON Semiconductor (ON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $70.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 63,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 58,572 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $701,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 79.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,238,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,001,000 after purchasing an additional 549,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

