OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.84.

Get OpGen alerts:

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). OpGen had a negative net margin of 852.18% and a negative return on equity of 316.30%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that OpGen will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OpGen

OpGen Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPGN. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OpGen by 571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.