OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen Trading Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.84.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). OpGen had a negative net margin of 852.18% and a negative return on equity of 316.30%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that OpGen will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of OpGen
OpGen Company Profile
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OpGen
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.