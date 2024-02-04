Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Progyny by 3,119.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Progyny by 136.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.84.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $39,894.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,115.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $39,894.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,115.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $868,511.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,109 shares of company stock worth $11,192,091. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

