Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in Prologis by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 4.4% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Trading Down 0.9 %

Prologis stock opened at $129.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.63 and its 200 day moving average is $119.57.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

