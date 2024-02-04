Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,232 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Alarm.com worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.1% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter worth about $1,753,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 16.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Alarm.com stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.90. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $221.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.65 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alarm.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

