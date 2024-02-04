Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,891 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after buying an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,520,000 after buying an additional 132,397 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 13.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after buying an additional 988,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,357,000 after buying an additional 426,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 7.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,950,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,664,000 after buying an additional 361,035 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHX opened at $26.27 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $38.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.45.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

CHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

