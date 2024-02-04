Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of BlackLine worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 772.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in BlackLine by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BlackLine Stock Performance
Shares of BL stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $77.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average is $56.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.
Insider Activity at BlackLine
In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,322 shares of company stock valued at $390,627. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BlackLine Profile
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.
