Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,022 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its position in FedEx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.2 %

FDX stock opened at $242.36 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $190.83 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

