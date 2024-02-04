Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,974 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 80,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 715,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 510.2% in the 3rd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 20,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 123,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

TFC opened at $36.79 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.07.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on Truist Financial

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.