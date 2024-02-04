Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.94 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,045.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 45,341 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 495,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after buying an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 73.1% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of D stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $61.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

