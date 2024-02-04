Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 15,699 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,699 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.25% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 81,453 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 25,910 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,771,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,557,000.

UCON stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

