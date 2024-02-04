Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 357 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.75.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $323.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.51. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $328.37.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

