Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,806 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Pentair by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Pentair by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Pentair by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

Pentair Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

