Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,982 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $87.97 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.78.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

