Oppenheimer Raises Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $68.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BSX. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BSX opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $45.92 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $632,520,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after buying an additional 8,045,263 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,966,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,787,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

