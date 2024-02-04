O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $14,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,751,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,295,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total value of $959,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,213 shares of company stock worth $14,028,182. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,047.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $975.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $951.37. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $776.43 and a 52 week high of $1,054.57.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.27.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

