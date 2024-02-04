Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $122.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Oshkosh from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.88.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE OSK opened at $113.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $115.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,315,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.