Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.26 and last traded at C$3.26. 31,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 26,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Osisko Development from C$11.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ODV

Osisko Development Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$273.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.00 million. Osisko Development had a negative return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 247.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Osisko Development Corp. will post 0.1900875 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Osisko Development

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.