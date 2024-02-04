Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $51.83. 1,857,919 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.