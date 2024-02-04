Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,104,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Atlas Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 62,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000.

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.51.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

