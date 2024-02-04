PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $466.58

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 466.58 ($5.93) and traded as low as GBX 452.20 ($5.75). PageGroup shares last traded at GBX 456.60 ($5.80), with a volume of 333,899 shares traded.

PageGroup Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,426.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 466.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 437.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

