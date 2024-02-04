Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. On average, analysts expect Palantir Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE PLTR opened at $17.02 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $481,207.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 712,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,410,264.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 949,877 shares of company stock worth $18,720,001. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 49,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 13.5% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.