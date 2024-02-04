Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Westwood Wealth Management

Westwood Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 2.4% of Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PANW stock traded up $5.09 on Friday, reaching $345.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,540,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,435. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.11 and a 1 year high of $350.60. The company has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.15.

Get Our Latest Report on PANW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,081,340.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,081,340.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $8,164,949.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,591,029.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.