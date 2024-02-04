PayPal USD (PYUSD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $301.10 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $301.10 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 301,175,241 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 301,175,241.4. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99977495 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $5,292,088.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

