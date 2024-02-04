Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 7,100 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 166.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.7 %

FISV opened at $144.90 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

