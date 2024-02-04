Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $145.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $148.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.