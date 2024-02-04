Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $691,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Booking by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Booking by 19.0% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Booking by 0.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Booking by 10.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,561.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,433.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,175.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,331.23 and a 12 month high of $3,669.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $53.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,555.62.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

