Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $187.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.90 and a 200-day moving average of $239.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

