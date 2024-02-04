Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank grew its position in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $209.38 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.58.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

