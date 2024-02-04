Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. United Bank lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.80. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.05.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

