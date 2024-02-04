Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,850 Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. owned about 0.25% of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA PBE opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.59 million, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average of $60.45.

About Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

