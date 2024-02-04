Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Raises Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT opened at $276.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.55 and a 200-day moving average of $218.04. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $278.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

